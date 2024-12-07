Left Menu

Delhi: Man shot dead in Farsh Bazar while returning from morning walk

"He was shot 3-4 times. Sunil Jain has died. He owned a crockery shop and was 52 years old. The family is denying any kind of threat," the DCP added.

Delhi: Man shot dead in Farsh Bazar while returning from morning walk
Earlier visuals from crime spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 52-year-old man who was shot dead by unidentified assailants while returning from his morning walk in Farsh Bazar on Saturday passed away. Confirming his death, Shahdara DCP, Prashant Gautam on Saturday said that they had received a PCR call at 8:36 a.m. regarding the firing.

"At 8:36 am, we received a PCR call that two boys on a bike shot a man and fled. On the spot, the police found that a person named Sunil Jain was shot," the DCP said. Further, the DCP added that the victim was shot three to four times by the assailants.

"He was shot 3-4 times. Sunil Jain has died. He owned a crockery shop and was 52 years old. The family is denying any kind of threat," the DCP added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

