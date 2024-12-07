Left Menu

Uttarakhand Prepares for Cold Wave with Enhanced Shelters

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed District Magistrates to ensure adequate night shelter facilities and distribute blankets to the needy, in response to IMD's cold and rain warnings. Emphasis is placed on supporting homeless families, especially women, children, and the sick.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 16:09 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/Uttarakhand CMO). Image Credit: ANI
In light of a severe weather forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken proactive measures to safeguard the state's vulnerable population. District Magistrates have been directed to bolster night shelter facilities and distribute essential items like quilts and blankets to those in need.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the importance of accommodating the homeless, particularly women, children, and those ill, in night shelters to protect them from the impending cold conditions. The directive mandates swift relocation of these individuals to shelters across the tehsil level.

The state administration has also been instructed to implement additional measures, such as providing bonfires at strategic locations, to combat the cold exacerbated by high-altitude snowfall. These steps ensure comprehensive care for the population as temperatures drop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

