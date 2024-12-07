Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Launches Modern Preparations for Eco-Friendly Mahakumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Jan Ashray Sthal in Prayagraj, gearing up for the Mahakumbh 2025 from January 13 to February 26. Focused on comfort and sustainability, innovations include floating jetties, a 100-bed hospital, luxury tents, and e-vehicle booking systems to cater to 45 crore visitors globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:02 IST
Yogi Adityanath Launches Modern Preparations for Eco-Friendly Mahakumbh 2025
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stride toward ensuring a world-class experience at the Mahakumbh 2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Jan Ashray Sthal in Prayagraj on Saturday. The mega event is set to commence on January 13, 2025, and preparations are in full swing to accommodate the vast influx of devotees, as Adityanath reviewed the arrangements during a comprehensive meeting at Circuit House, Prayagraj.

The Mahakumbh festival will unfold with the Paush Purnima Snan on January 13, 2025, and will culminate on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri, February 26. Authorities are enhancing facilities with unique floating jetties at Sangam to ensure comfortable bathing experiences along with modern changing facilities for devotees.

To bolster medical readiness, an impressive 100-bed hospital is nearing completion at Parade Ground in Mahakumbh Nagar. Additional amenities include natural huts and luxury tents that mirror five-star hotel standards in four distinct categories, catering to different budget ranges. Additionally, in a move championing sustainable tourism, an online booking facility for eco-friendly e-rickshaws and e-autos will be implemented from December 15. This initiative aligns with the state's vision for a 'Green Mahakumbh.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024