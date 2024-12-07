Yogi Adityanath Launches Modern Preparations for Eco-Friendly Mahakumbh 2025

In a stride toward ensuring a world-class experience at the Mahakumbh 2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Jan Ashray Sthal in Prayagraj on Saturday. The mega event is set to commence on January 13, 2025, and preparations are in full swing to accommodate the vast influx of devotees, as Adityanath reviewed the arrangements during a comprehensive meeting at Circuit House, Prayagraj.

The Mahakumbh festival will unfold with the Paush Purnima Snan on January 13, 2025, and will culminate on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri, February 26. Authorities are enhancing facilities with unique floating jetties at Sangam to ensure comfortable bathing experiences along with modern changing facilities for devotees.

To bolster medical readiness, an impressive 100-bed hospital is nearing completion at Parade Ground in Mahakumbh Nagar. Additional amenities include natural huts and luxury tents that mirror five-star hotel standards in four distinct categories, catering to different budget ranges. Additionally, in a move championing sustainable tourism, an online booking facility for eco-friendly e-rickshaws and e-autos will be implemented from December 15. This initiative aligns with the state's vision for a 'Green Mahakumbh.'

