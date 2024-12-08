Haridwar Police Chase Culminates in Dramatic Shootout

In a dramatic turn of events, a joint operation between the Dehradun and Haridwar police led to a shootout in the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. The incident occurred when officers were in pursuit of a group of suspected criminals, leading to an encounter that left one suspect injured.

Dehradun's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh disclosed that the chase began after police received credible intelligence regarding the movements of the suspects. During the operation, Dehradun and Haridwar police successfully cordoned off the area, closing in on the criminals, yet two of the three suspects managed to escape the scene.

The injured criminal was traveling in a vehicle with his accomplices when he was shot. The police are continuing their investigation, and further updates on the situation are anticipated as more information becomes available. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)