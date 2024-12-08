Left Menu

Haridwar Police Chase Culminates in Dramatic Shootout

A high-stakes police chase in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand led to an encounter with criminals. One suspect sustained injuries, while two others managed to escape. The joint operation by Dehradun and Haridwar police reveals more details forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:35 IST
Haridwar Police Chase Culminates in Dramatic Shootout
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a joint operation between the Dehradun and Haridwar police led to a shootout in the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. The incident occurred when officers were in pursuit of a group of suspected criminals, leading to an encounter that left one suspect injured.

Dehradun's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh disclosed that the chase began after police received credible intelligence regarding the movements of the suspects. During the operation, Dehradun and Haridwar police successfully cordoned off the area, closing in on the criminals, yet two of the three suspects managed to escape the scene.

The injured criminal was traveling in a vehicle with his accomplices when he was shot. The police are continuing their investigation, and further updates on the situation are anticipated as more information becomes available. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024