Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Sets IPO Price Band

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd has set a price band of Rs 1,265 to Rs 1,329 per share for its upcoming Rs 2,498-crore initial public offering (IPO). The subscription for this IPO will be open from December 12 to December 16, with anchor investor bidding slated for December 11.

This IPO is exclusively an offer for sale (OFS) involving 1.88 crore equity shares by the company's promoters and individual shareholders, reflecting a reduction from an earlier OFS size of 2.82 crore shares. Reserved shares worth Rs 8.64 crore are earmarked for employees, while the company will not receive any IPO proceeds, with all funds directed to the selling shareholders.

Promoters and affiliated entities currently hold about 70% of the company, which enjoys backing from Rekha Jhunjhunwala and RARE Enterprises. The IPO is expected to enhance the company's market presence, offering its shares on the BSE and NSE. Most of the issue is allocated to institutional investors, with the rest available to retail participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)