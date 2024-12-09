Wall Street's Subdued Open Amid Inflation Report Anticipation

Wall Street's main indices reflected a muted opening on Monday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached record closing highs previously. This comes as investors turn their focus to a crucial inflation report expected later this week. The report is awaited as it may significantly influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions scheduled for their upcoming December meeting.

The recent rise in unemployment rates to 4.2% in November has driven up bets for a 25-basis-point rate cut at the meeting, now seen as over 89% likely. This shift comes amidst revised forecasts from financial giants like Citigroup and Jefferies, adjusting their expectations based on the softening labor market.

Market indices began December with mixed results; the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed gains, while the Dow dipped slightly. November's market surge was largely fueled by Donald Trump's election victory, boosting expectations of a business-friendly policy environment. Globally, attention remains on political developments in countries like Syria and South Korea. In premarket activity, companies like Workday and Apollo Global Management saw appreciable gains, whereas Nvidia faced scrutiny from Chinese regulators.

(With inputs from agencies.)