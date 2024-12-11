Left Menu

Chilly Delhi: City Records Coldest December Morning with AQI Concerns

Delhi experienced its coldest December morning this week, with temperatures hitting 4.9°C. Performance was marked by increased air pollution. The India Meteorological Department noted fog and mist amid predominant northwesterly winds. Despite clear skies, the city's air quality remains poor, recording an AQI above 200 in several areas.

Visuals of fog at Rashtrapati Bhawan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi awoke to its chilliest December morning this Wednesday, as temperatures plummeted to 4.9 degrees Celsius, reported the India Meteorological Department (IMD). At Safdarjung, the mercury dipped to 4.9 degrees, while Palam witnessed a slightly warmer 6.2 degrees Celsius.

As a thin veil of fog enveloped the city, residents experienced a chill that lingered till around 9 am. The morning's smog and mist were exacerbated by consistent northwesterly winds blowing at speeds of eight to ten km/h, leading to a noticeable drop in temperature, IMD stated.

Meanwhile, cyclists at India Gate enjoyed the brisk morning. One cyclist described the recent changes in weather, noting a clearer sky and a significant drop in temperature. However, despite clearer skies, Delhi's air quality was problematic with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 209, reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI registered as 'poor' in multiple areas: Anand Vihar hit 218, Ashok Vihar recorded 227, Dwarka marked 250, and the IGI airport logged 218. Some regions recorded 'moderate' AQI levels, such as Aya Nagar at 148 and Chandni Chowk at 181, according to CPCB data. An AQI between 0-50 signifies good air quality, while 201-300 is considered poor.

Earlier in the week, Monday's AQI in Delhi stood at 231 with a smog blanket affecting visibility. The national capital recorded 'poor' air quality, revealing locations like Mundka with an AQI of 315, and areas like Dwarka Sector 8 at 291. Despite cold, clear skies, pollution poses ongoing challenges for the metropolis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

