Gujarat Celebrates Two Years of Progress Under CM Patel's Governance

December 12, 2024, will see Gujarat celebrating two years of notable governance achievements under the stewardship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The event marks not just an anniversary, but the unfolding of a vision rooted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development-focus agenda coupled with the unwavering trust of Gujarat's populace in Patel's leadership. Initially inaugurated on December 12, 2022, the administration has delivered remarkable progress by implementing various public welfare schemes, thus steering the state's development trajectory in new, promising directions.

Guided by the ambitious objective of Viksit Bharat@2047 which underscores the principles of upliftment of the poor, youth empowerment, farmers' welfare, and women empowerment, CM Bhupendra Patel and his governance team, aptly tagged as 'Team Gujarat', are steadfast in their resolve to transform Gujarat's developmental landscape. Embracing the 'GYAN'-centered approach - which signifies Garib, Yuva, Annadata, and Nari Shakti - the government has illuminated its two-year journey with service, determination, and dedication.

Ahead of its third governing year, the state has lined up a vigorous and inclusive 'GYAN'-based Vikas Utsav. On the day's agenda, CM Patel will inaugurate the Shramik Suvidha Kendra in Naroda, Ahmedabad, as part of the 'Garib Utthan' program. Further commitments include distributing appointment letters to 580 youths in Gandhinagar, fostering opportunities, and boosting morale among the state's youth, a pivotal pillar of the GYAN initiative. Later engagements include dialogues with Farmer Producer Organizations to bolster agricultural productivity and interactions with women entrepreneurs to encourage innovation, a nod to the significant 52% rise in women-led startups under the state's supportive policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)