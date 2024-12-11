Left Menu

Uttarakhand Cabinet's Strategic Push for State-Wide Development

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami led a cabinet meeting taking key decisions for the state's development. Financial allocations over Rs 3.6 crore were approved for beautification, road construction, and community centers in several districts, aiming to enhance tourism and infrastructure. Key funds were allocated for temple beautifications and educational infrastructure improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:43 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards comprehensive state development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presided over a pivotal cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Held at the Secretariat, the meeting saw decisions on 22 key points centering on public welfare and all-round development.

CM Dhami approved financial allocations exceeding Rs 3.6 crore aimed at development and beautification projects across Uttarakhand. These projects include temple beautifications, road constructions, and establishment of community centers, especially in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, and Dehradun districts to boost tourism and infrastructure.

Among the notable financial undertakings, Rs 50.27 lakh was sanctioned for Guru Nanak Public Women's Inter College's boundary wall construction under the Minority Development Fund. Additional funds were allocated for temple projects in Badrinath and Kedarnath Assembly Constituencies and infrastructural enhancements in Pithoragarh District.

(With inputs from agencies.)

