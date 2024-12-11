Finance Minister Rebukes Rahul Gandhi's Critique of PSBs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday condemned Rahul Gandhi's allegations against state-owned banks, dismissing them as offensive to diligent employees and citizens who benefit from a robust banking system.

Gandhi had accused the government of misusing public sector banks for the benefit of wealthy corporations, an assertion Sitharaman refuted, blaming the UPA era for past issues.

Highlighting reforms initiated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, she emphasized bank recapitalization, financial inclusivity, and women's advancement in the sector, while urging learning from governance strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)