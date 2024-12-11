Left Menu

Finance Minister Rebukes Rahul Gandhi's Critique of PSBs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticizes Rahul Gandhi's accusations against public sector banks, asserting they are an insult to hardworking employees. She defends the Modi government's reforms, highlighting improvements since the UPA era, including increased recruitment and supportive policies for women in the banking sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:05 IST
Finance Minister Rebukes Rahul Gandhi's Critique of PSBs
Finance Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday condemned Rahul Gandhi's allegations against state-owned banks, dismissing them as offensive to diligent employees and citizens who benefit from a robust banking system.

Gandhi had accused the government of misusing public sector banks for the benefit of wealthy corporations, an assertion Sitharaman refuted, blaming the UPA era for past issues.

Highlighting reforms initiated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, she emphasized bank recapitalization, financial inclusivity, and women's advancement in the sector, while urging learning from governance strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024