Haleon Pakistan Gears Up for Centrum Launch Amid Domestic Growth Plans

Haleon Pakistan is set to start locally manufacturing the multivitamin brand Centrum, with plans to cater to domestic and international markets. This strategic move aims to enhance the company's sales as inflation rates lower in the country, according to CEO Farhan Muhammad Haroon.

The company, a branch of the British consumer healthcare giant, will also diversify its pain management portfolio by launching the Panadol range targeting menstrual pain and migraines next year. "Pakistan's Vitamin Mineral Supplement market is worth 24 billion rupees, excluding grey market contributions," Haroon told Reuters.

Initially, Centrum will be imported in early 2025, eventually transitioning to local production. The company currently exports to Vietnam and the Philippines and plans to expand to 19 countries, aiming for export sales to contribute 10% of its revenue in the next two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)