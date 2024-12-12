Diljit Dosanjh Advised by Child Rights Commission Before Chandigarh Concert

Singer Diljit Dosanjh has been advised by the Chairperson of Chandigarh's Commission for Protection of Child Rights before his scheduled December 14 concert in the city. This advisory is part of his 'Dil-Luminati' India tour. The commission emphasized the importance of safeguarding children from excessive sound levels, above the 120 decibels threshold recommended by the World Health Organisation.

The commission further recommended excluding songs that glorify alcohol, drugs, and violence, specifically mentioning tracks like "Le Patiala Pig", "5 Tara", and "Case", even in their altered forms. They also reminded that serving alcohol to individuals under 25 is punishable under the JJ Act and other existing laws. Chairperson Shipra Bansal expressed concern about minors being brought on stage during Dosanjh's previous performances.

Bansal pointed out that some concerts extend late into the night where underage drinking becomes more likely. She stressed the need to prevent the sale of alcohol to minors, a warning similarly issued prior to singer Karan Aujla's concert. Highlighting concerns from Dosanjh's past concert, Bansal said children encountered inappropriate songs and harmful loud sounds. Previously, on November 15, the Telangana government had instructed Dosanjh not to perform songs endorsing alcohol, drugs, and violence, reiterating a similar stance. (ANI)

