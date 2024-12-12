Left Menu

Savannah Resources Pushes Ahead Amid Land Dispute in Portugal

Savannah Resources, listed in London, has temporarily secured access to land in northern Portugal for lithium mining. Despite this, the company faces persistent opposition from locals and environmentalists. Less than 840 hectares acquired thus far, Savannah considers legal measures for land acquisition amidst strong pushback from local associations.

Amid growing tensions with local communities, Savannah Resources, a London-listed mining company, announced on Thursday that it has gained temporary access to a significant portion of land in northern Portugal. The land is crucial for the development of its lithium mining site, a venture aimed at supplying Europe's burgeoning electric vehicle market.

However, the path forward for Savannah Resources appears fraught with challenges, as local opposition remains strong against the company's plans. The region of Barroso, home to Europe's most significant deposits of spodumene, a lithium-bearing mineral, holds an estimated 28 million metric tons of high-grade lithium essential for electric car batteries.

Despite acquiring access to over 520 hectares, Savannah's progress is hindered by the need for approximately 840 hectares, much of which is on land traditionally held as common space. While Savannah plans further commercial negotiations, they are prepared to involve Portugal's government to facilitate compulsory acquisitions, should the need arise.

