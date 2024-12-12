Celebrating Two Years of Agricultural Innovation Under CM Patel

To commemorate 'Seva, Sushasan Ane Samarpan Na 2 Varsh' (Two years of exceptional service and dedication), Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel engaged directly with Farmers Producers Organization (FPO) representatives, marking the third year of his administration. He credited the transformative strides in Gujarat's agricultural landscape to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Prime Minister Modi's emphasis on GYAN - Garib (Poor), Yuva (Youth), Annadata (Farmers), and Nari Shakti (Women Empowerment) - serves as the foundation of the state's development. Aligning with this vision, CM Patel engaged in direct dialogue with farmers at his residence, celebrating achievements like bringing Narmada water across Gujarat and empowering villages with electricity.

The Chief Minister highlighted ongoing efforts in promoting best farming practices, offering timely disaster assistance, and encouraging collective farming through FPOs. He celebrated the success of an all-women-run FPO while addressing concerns about organic agriculture certification and value addition at district levels.

State Agriculture Minister Bachubhai Khabad lauded the government's policies under CM Patel's leadership, attributing increased farmer incomes to innovative research and practices. With support from NABARD, NAFED, and Gujarat Natural Farming Science University, the state boasts around 422 FPOs, 97 focused on natural farming.

CM Patel launched the Prakrutik Krushi Portal and distributed assistance to FPOs across the state. FPO representatives expressed gratitude, shared suggestions for improvement, and highlighted challenges in crop processing and marketing during the interaction. The event was attended by Chief Secretary Raj Kumar and other senior officials.

