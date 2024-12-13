Left Menu

Financial Moves: Major Investments and Overhauls in Banking and Mining

HSBC is reviewing its global retail banking operations to potentially cut costs by scaling back in certain countries, like Mexico. Meanwhile, De La Rue is negotiating a significant equity sale, and Rio Tinto commits $2.5 billion to a lithium production project in Argentina. Vanguard alters UK platform fees, influencing investor cost dynamics.

13-12-2024
The bank wants 15 pc cut in its workforce to lower annual costs Image Credit: ANI

HSBC is currently evaluating its retail banking operations outside the UK and Hong Kong, exploring strategies to reduce costs through scaling back in various international markets including Mexico. This decision reflects the bank's ongoing efforts in optimizing operations globally.

Banknote manufacturer De La Rue is engaged in negotiations with a consortium backed by Edi Truell concerning the sale of up to 40% of its equity. The deal, if finalized, would value the company at approximately 245 million pounds, showcasing investor interest despite market uncertainties.

In the mining sector, Rio Tinto is making a substantial commitment by investing $2.5 billion in a lithium production project located in Rincon, Argentina. This comes in the wake of Rio Tinto's $6.7 billion acquisition of lithium producer Arcadium, emphasizing its strategic focus on expanding in the lithium market. Concurrently, asset manager Vanguard is modifying its UK platform fees, introducing a new monthly charge structure, which varies for different investor categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

