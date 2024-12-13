Left Menu

Empowering Retail Investors: SEBI's Bold Move to Democratize Algorithmic Trading

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) proposes enabling retail investor participation in algorithmic trading, ensuring faster transactions and enhanced market liquidity. The move aims at regulatory refinement, establishing clear roles for stakeholders, and ensuring oversight by exchanges, thus leveling the playing field for retail investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:49 IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) made a significant announcement on Friday, proposing to allow retail investors to partake in algorithmic trading. This comes as a move to provide retail investors with the benefits of faster order executions and improved liquidity, which have long been accessible only to institutional investors.

The regulatory body has issued a consultation paper seeking to extend the current framework to retail players with additional safeguards. SEBI emphasized the growing demand for algo trading among retail investors, necessitating a revision of regulations to ensure these investors can engage safely and effectively.

Moreover, SEBI aims to clarify the roles and responsibilities of key participants including investors, stock brokers, and algo vendors. The proposal mandates brokers to tag all algo transactions with unique identifiers, while exchanges will be responsible for supervising and managing the distinction between algo and non-algo orders. Public feedback on these proposals is open until December 3.

