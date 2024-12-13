Moldova Braces for Energy Crisis Amid Russian Threats

Moldova's parliament has voted to impose a state of emergency in the energy sector, effective December 16 for 60 days, amid fears that Russia could cut off gas supplies to the EU candidate country this winter.

The decision aims to address possible risks if Gazprom, the Russian energy giant, halts gas supply to Moldova's Kuciurgan power plant in the pro-Russian Transnistria region. Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean warned of Moscow weaponising energy to destabilise the country.

The situation highlights Moldova's bid to lessen reliance on Russian energy by diversifying sources. Romanian energy minister Sebastian Burduja indicated Romania's readiness to aid Moldova if needed, as Moldova strengthens its pro-European stance despite alleged Russian interference.

