Priyanka Gandhi's Debut Parliament Speech Sparks Constitutional Debate

In her inaugural Parliament address, Priyanka Gandhi criticized the government's use of the Constitution, focusing on women's safety and economic justice. Lauded by Congress leaders, her speech questioned favouritism towards businessman Adani. BJP's Ravi Kishan acknowledged her debut while PM Modi promised responses. Priyanka emphasized the Constitution's role as a protective shield.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:27 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in her inaugural speech in Parliament, criticized the ruling government for its alleged misuse of the Indian Constitution, calling attention to the need for women's protection and economic justice. Her remarks in the Lok Sabha also highlighted the government's favoritism towards mega-businessman Adani.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi praised Priyanka for her debut performance, with the latter terming it "excellent." BJP MP Ravi Kishan also acknowledged her speech and indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would respond to her inquiries.

During her address which celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, Priyanka Gandhi underscored its role as a 'suraksha kavach' or protective shield, lamenting that in the last decade, concerted efforts have been made to dismantle it. She emphasized the Constitution's promises of justice and unity and criticized the government's policies favoring privatization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

