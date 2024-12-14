Left Menu

Arctic LNG 2 Sanctions Cast Shadows on Novatek's Transatlantic Hopes

Russia's leading LNG producer, Novatek, struggles to navigate U.S. sanctions on its Arctic LNG 2 project, attempting to mend transatlantic ties post-Ukraine conflict. Denis Solovyov leads a diplomatic effort in Washington as sanctions halt production. U.S. remains firm against easing restrictions, emphasizing continued penalty measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 01:27 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 01:27 IST
Novatek, Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer, faces significant challenges after the U.S. imposed sanctions on its Arctic LNG 2 project. Sources reveal that the company is engaging lobbyists in a bid to rebuild relations with the U.S., amidst strained ties due to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

In a strategic move, Novatek's senior executive Denis Solovyov recently traveled to Washington to initiate dialogues with a U.S. lobbying firm. Despite cautious optimism surrounding the incoming Trump administration, expectations remain muted as U.S. officials emphasize continued penalties on Russia.

The Arctic LNG 2 project has suspended output following sanctions, invoking force majeure on supplies. Novatek is positioning its tax status to appeal for relief, arguing it does not directly support Russia's war budget. Observers note the U.S. administration's firm stance, signaling prolonged economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

