Arctic LNG 2 Sanctions Cast Shadows on Novatek's Transatlantic Hopes

Novatek, Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer, faces significant challenges after the U.S. imposed sanctions on its Arctic LNG 2 project. Sources reveal that the company is engaging lobbyists in a bid to rebuild relations with the U.S., amidst strained ties due to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

In a strategic move, Novatek's senior executive Denis Solovyov recently traveled to Washington to initiate dialogues with a U.S. lobbying firm. Despite cautious optimism surrounding the incoming Trump administration, expectations remain muted as U.S. officials emphasize continued penalties on Russia.

The Arctic LNG 2 project has suspended output following sanctions, invoking force majeure on supplies. Novatek is positioning its tax status to appeal for relief, arguing it does not directly support Russia's war budget. Observers note the U.S. administration's firm stance, signaling prolonged economic pressures.

