Empowering Women: Rajasthan's Path to Progress and Prosperity

In a significant move towards female empowerment, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, during a state-level women's conference in Udaipur, spoke about the importance of elevating the status of women. He emphasized the critical role women play in creating an advanced society.

The state's achievements over the past year include the formation of Kalika Patrolling Units to ensure women's safety, launching an app for emergency police assistance, and financial initiatives like the Laado Protsahan Yojana. The government has also increased subsidies for LPG and raised the monthly honorariums for Anganwadi workers.

Additionally, investments in technology and economic self-reliance were highlighted, as seen in the distribution of electric cooking systems and loans to self-help groups. Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari pointed out that both the central and state governments are committed to public welfare schemes for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)