Left Menu

Empowering Women: Rajasthan's Path to Progress and Prosperity

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlights the state's initiatives for women's empowerment and safety on the government's first anniversary. Efforts include the formation of Kalika Patrolling Units, Laado Protsahan Yojana, increased support for Anganwadi workers, and various schemes to enhance women's welfare and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-12-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 23:53 IST
Empowering Women: Rajasthan's Path to Progress and Prosperity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards female empowerment, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, during a state-level women's conference in Udaipur, spoke about the importance of elevating the status of women. He emphasized the critical role women play in creating an advanced society.

The state's achievements over the past year include the formation of Kalika Patrolling Units to ensure women's safety, launching an app for emergency police assistance, and financial initiatives like the Laado Protsahan Yojana. The government has also increased subsidies for LPG and raised the monthly honorariums for Anganwadi workers.

Additionally, investments in technology and economic self-reliance were highlighted, as seen in the distribution of electric cooking systems and loans to self-help groups. Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari pointed out that both the central and state governments are committed to public welfare schemes for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024