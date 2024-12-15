Left Menu

Chaos in the Kerch Strait: Russian Oil Tankers Spill Fuel Amid Storm

Two Russian oil tankers suffered severe damage in a storm in the Kerch Strait, leading to fuel oil spillage and an emergency response. The Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 were both impacted, highlighting the ongoing tensions and strategic importance of this vital shipping route between Russia and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 17:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Amid turbulent weather, two Russian oil tankers have been severely damaged in the Kerch Strait, resulting in significant fuel oil spillage. This has triggered an urgent rescue operation, according to Russian officials on Sunday.

The Volgoneft-212 tanker, transporting a crew of 13 and loaded with fuel oil, ran aground, with its bow reportedly torn away by the storm. Russian state news agency TASS, referencing the Emergency Situations Ministry, noted the severity of the weather as the primary cause of the damage.

A second vessel, the Volgoneft-239, also suffered storm-induced damage and was left adrift, carrying 14 crew members. The strategic Kerch Strait, lying between the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula and Russia, has been a focal point of Russia-Ukraine tensions since 2014 after the annexation of Crimea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

