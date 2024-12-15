Chaos in the Kerch Strait: Russian Oil Tankers Spill Fuel Amid Storm

Amid turbulent weather, two Russian oil tankers have been severely damaged in the Kerch Strait, resulting in significant fuel oil spillage. This has triggered an urgent rescue operation, according to Russian officials on Sunday.

The Volgoneft-212 tanker, transporting a crew of 13 and loaded with fuel oil, ran aground, with its bow reportedly torn away by the storm. Russian state news agency TASS, referencing the Emergency Situations Ministry, noted the severity of the weather as the primary cause of the damage.

A second vessel, the Volgoneft-239, also suffered storm-induced damage and was left adrift, carrying 14 crew members. The strategic Kerch Strait, lying between the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula and Russia, has been a focal point of Russia-Ukraine tensions since 2014 after the annexation of Crimea.

(With inputs from agencies.)