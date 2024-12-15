Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Police Honored with Prestigious 'President's Colours' Award

Union Home Minister Amit Shah awarded the Chhattisgarh Police with the 'President's Colours' for their outstanding service in peace and security. Celebrating its 11th place among national forces receiving this accolade, Shah praised their efforts in anti-Naxal operations and disaster relief on a historic occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:14 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah presents the award. (Photo/X@AmitShah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant moment of recognition, the Chhattisgarh Police were awarded the prestigious 'President's Colours' by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. This award distinguishes them as the 11th police organization in India to be honored for their exemplary service and dedication to maintaining peace and security in the state.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Raipur, Shah highlighted the Chhattisgarh Police's outstanding contributions. He applauded their bravery and dedication, citing their critical role in tackling anti-Naxal operations, providing disaster relief, and safeguarding elections. According to Shah, the force has set new standards of service and sacrifice for police organizations across the country.

This accolade comes as Chhattisgarh celebrates 25 years since its formation, marking an important milestone for the police force. The 'President's Colours' is a testament to their unwavering commitment to law and order. Shah lauded their success in combatting Naxal influences and their tireless efforts in ensuring stability and safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

