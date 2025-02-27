Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Under Fire Over State's Law and Order

Amid rising tensions, Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal has openly criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, holding him accountable for the state's crumbling law and order situation. This condemnation follows an alarming incident at Pune's Swargate bus depot, where a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped.

Sapkal accused Fadnavis of prioritizing the protection of corrupt officials over the safety of women in Maharashtra, citing rampant reports of women's exploitation since Fadnavis took over as Home Minister. He called attention to the dire state of women's safety during a Congress press conference, emphasizing the urgency of addressing these issues.

The Congress leader highlighted a recent sexual abuse case involving schoolgirls in Mumbai, further questioning the government's handling of such matters. Meanwhile, police efforts are in full swing to apprehend the suspect, identified as Dattatray Ramdas Gade, in connection with the Pune assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)