Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Under Fire Over State's Law and Order

Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal criticizes CM Devendra Fadnavis for the state's deteriorating law and order, following a rape incident in Pune. Sapkal accuses Fadnavis of defending corrupt officials over women's safety. Efforts are underway to apprehend the identified suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 10:07 IST
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Under Fire Over State's Law and Order
Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions, Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal has openly criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, holding him accountable for the state's crumbling law and order situation. This condemnation follows an alarming incident at Pune's Swargate bus depot, where a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped.

Sapkal accused Fadnavis of prioritizing the protection of corrupt officials over the safety of women in Maharashtra, citing rampant reports of women's exploitation since Fadnavis took over as Home Minister. He called attention to the dire state of women's safety during a Congress press conference, emphasizing the urgency of addressing these issues.

The Congress leader highlighted a recent sexual abuse case involving schoolgirls in Mumbai, further questioning the government's handling of such matters. Meanwhile, police efforts are in full swing to apprehend the suspect, identified as Dattatray Ramdas Gade, in connection with the Pune assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025