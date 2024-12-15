Left Menu

Empowering Potential: Odisha's Bold Steps for Disabled Community

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi distributed 500 e-rickshaws to disabled persons in Sambalpur, emphasizing the state's commitment to empowering them. Under a CSR initiative by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, Majhi highlighted efforts in education, discussing an increased budget and ongoing initiatives to transform schooling in Odisha.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has reaffirmed his commitment to empowering persons with disabilities, announcing the distribution of 500 e-rickshaws in Sambalpur. Highlighting the potential of this community, Majhi stressed that with adequate support and opportunities, those with disabilities can achieve remarkable feats across various sectors.

The initiative, funded by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited under a corporate social responsibility program, aims to provide livelihood support and drive financial independence among recipients. With an investment of Rs 7.5 crore, the project seeks to ensure mobility and dignity for individuals, enhancing their ability to participate in economic activities.

In addition to these efforts, Majhi addressed the educational landscape in Odisha, revealing a 19% increase in the education budget. A total of over Rs 35,500 crore has been allocated to enhance the education system, aligning with national efforts like the National Education Mission 2020 to provide a bright future for students in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

