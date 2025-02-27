McLaren's 2025 F1 Car: Progress Amid Pre-Season Testing
McLaren's new Formula One car is gaining traction, appearing reminiscent of last year's champion vehicle in pre-season testing. Lando Norris, despite acknowledging areas for improvement, reported a positive start. The team is focused on enhancing rear performance without risking early competitive advantage.
During pre-season testing, McLaren's 2025 Formula One car has shown promise, drawing comparisons to last year's championship-winning model. Lando Norris, showcasing optimism, remarked that the car's performance aligns with their initial expectations.
Norris, who was the fastest at Bahrain's Sakhir circuit, emphasized the team's strategy of incremental improvements rather than seeking outright performance. The primary focus remains on enhancing the car's rear load as they aim for competitive resilience.
While only days into testing, Norris remains cautious about predicting the car's true pace, highlighting both rivals' varying strategies and the importance of fighting from the onset of the season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
