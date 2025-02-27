Left Menu

McLaren's 2025 F1 Car: Progress Amid Pre-Season Testing

McLaren's new Formula One car is gaining traction, appearing reminiscent of last year's champion vehicle in pre-season testing. Lando Norris, despite acknowledging areas for improvement, reported a positive start. The team is focused on enhancing rear performance without risking early competitive advantage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:47 IST
McLaren's 2025 F1 Car: Progress Amid Pre-Season Testing

During pre-season testing, McLaren's 2025 Formula One car has shown promise, drawing comparisons to last year's championship-winning model. Lando Norris, showcasing optimism, remarked that the car's performance aligns with their initial expectations.

Norris, who was the fastest at Bahrain's Sakhir circuit, emphasized the team's strategy of incremental improvements rather than seeking outright performance. The primary focus remains on enhancing the car's rear load as they aim for competitive resilience.

While only days into testing, Norris remains cautious about predicting the car's true pace, highlighting both rivals' varying strategies and the importance of fighting from the onset of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025