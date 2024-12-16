China's Property Market: A Path to Stabilization
China's property market is showing signs of improvement, with transaction prices stabilizing. Fu Linghui, spokesperson for the statistics bureau, highlighted November's transactions as a positive influence on market expectations.
China's property market is on a promising trajectory, according to Fu Linghui, spokesperson for the statistics bureau, with signs of stabilization in transaction prices observed.
Fu noted the positive impact of November's market transactions, which have bolstered market expectations for the future.
The anticipated improvements in the real estate sector signal a potential shift toward a more stable economic environment.
