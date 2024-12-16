Left Menu

Punjab Farmer Leader Urges Massive 'Rail Roko' Participation Amid Clashes

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher calls on Punjabis to join the 'Rail Roko' protest on December 18, following police clashes at the Shambhu border. The violence resulted in multiple injuries, prompting complaints about inadequate medical care. Tensions rise as farmers push for their demands during the winter parliament session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 08:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 08:40 IST
Punjab Farmer Leader Urges Massive 'Rail Roko' Participation Amid Clashes
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to amplify the voices of farmers, Sarwan Singh Pandher, a prominent farmer leader, has urged the people of Punjab to partake in the 'Rail Roko' protest scheduled for December 18. During a conversation with ANI, Pandher emphasized the importance of this demonstration, requesting participation from residents across Punjab's 13,000 villages.

Pandher's announcement coincides with escalating tensions, exemplified by an incident where a group of 101 farmers was stopped by police at the Shambhu border due to security protocols. This encounter led to 17 farmers being injured after law enforcement employed tear gas and water cannons. Accusations have been made regarding the inadequate medical treatment provided to those seriously injured.

Further criticizing the political opposition, Pandher singled out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not adequately addressing farmers' issues during the winter session of Parliament. With a substantial police presence at the border and renewed farmer determination, the situation underscores the growing urgency of farmers' demands for government attention. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024