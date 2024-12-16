Punjab Farmer Leader Urges Massive 'Rail Roko' Participation Amid Clashes

In an effort to amplify the voices of farmers, Sarwan Singh Pandher, a prominent farmer leader, has urged the people of Punjab to partake in the 'Rail Roko' protest scheduled for December 18. During a conversation with ANI, Pandher emphasized the importance of this demonstration, requesting participation from residents across Punjab's 13,000 villages.

Pandher's announcement coincides with escalating tensions, exemplified by an incident where a group of 101 farmers was stopped by police at the Shambhu border due to security protocols. This encounter led to 17 farmers being injured after law enforcement employed tear gas and water cannons. Accusations have been made regarding the inadequate medical treatment provided to those seriously injured.

Further criticizing the political opposition, Pandher singled out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not adequately addressing farmers' issues during the winter session of Parliament. With a substantial police presence at the border and renewed farmer determination, the situation underscores the growing urgency of farmers' demands for government attention. (ANI)

