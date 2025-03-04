Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Farmer Leaders and Punjab Police Clash Ahead of Protest

Leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have alleged police raids and detentions in Punjab ahead of a planned protest in Chandigarh, following a failed meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The SKM demands include a minimum support price guarantee and halting land acquisition for Bharatmala projects.

  • Country:
  • India

Tensions have escalated in Punjab as Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders report police raids on their homes ahead of a significant protest planned in Chandigarh on March 5. The SKM leaders claim these actions follow a breakdown in talks with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Farmer leaders allege that the police have detained several leaders and conducted early morning raids, causing others to go underground. This comes after a contentious meeting where Mann allegedly walked out angrily, leaving key farmer demands unaddressed.

The SKM, known for leading the 2020 farm law protests, is calling for a week-long sit-in to press for demands such as a minimum support price guarantee and a halt to land acquisition for Bharatmala projects. Despite police presence, the SKM remains defiant, urging farmers to rally en masse in Chandigarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

