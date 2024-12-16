Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Calls for Action on Minority Rights in Bangladesh

During a Lok Sabha session, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi urged the Indian government to address abuses against minorities in Bangladesh. Highlighting Indira Gandhi's leadership during the 1971 war, she also raised concerns about the removal of a historic painting from Army Headquarters, which has since been relocated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:18 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Calls for Action on Minority Rights in Bangladesh
Congress Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gnadhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent Lok Sabha session, Priyanka Gandhi, a Congress Member of Parliament, made a compelling plea to the Indian government to vocalize its objection to the 'atrocities' faced by minorities in Bangladesh. She urged official dialogues with Bangladeshi authorities to address these concerns.

Commemorating Vijay Diwas, Gandhi paid homage to soldiers who fought in the 1971 war and lauded former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's decisive leadership during the conflict. She stated, 'Today is Vijay Diwas. First of all, I want to salute the brave soldiers who fought for us in the war of 1971.' She emphasized Indira Gandhi's pivotal role during that tumultuous period.

Additionally, Gandhi addressed the contentious removal of the 'iconic 1971 surrender painting' from the Army Headquarters, expressing her dismay over its absence. However, the Indian Army clarified that Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi had repositioned the painting at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. This painting is symbolic of the Pakistani army's surrender on December 16, 1971, a moment that underscored India's regional dominance following its victory in the India-Pakistan War.

(With inputs from agencies.)

