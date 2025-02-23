Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate over Indira Gandhi Comment

A political deadlock has ensued between the opposition Congress and BJP government following a contentious remark by Minister Avinash Gehlot on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Protests by Congress MLAs resulted in adjournments and suspensions. Talks remain inconclusive, and the Congress plans further demonstrations at the Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:00 IST
Political Tensions Escalate over Indira Gandhi Comment
  • Country:
  • India

A bitter political standoff has arisen between the opposition Congress party and the ruling BJP government, sparked by a controversial comment made by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during a recent Question Hour.

The comment prompted a vehement response from Congress MLAs, who began a sit-in protest—known as a 'dharna'—in the Assembly. Their demonstration has persisted since Friday, with demands for the comment to be removed from the record and the suspensions of six Congress MLAs, including influential figures such as Govind Singh Dotasra, to be lifted.

Despite intensified negotiations over the weekend, including meetings with key figures like Minister of State Jawahar Singh Bedham, no resolution has been reached. The Congress party is now mobilizing supporters from across the state for a major protest outside the Assembly, vowing to maintain pressure until their demands are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025