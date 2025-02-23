Political Tensions Escalate over Indira Gandhi Comment

A bitter political standoff has arisen between the opposition Congress party and the ruling BJP government, sparked by a controversial comment made by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during a recent Question Hour.

The comment prompted a vehement response from Congress MLAs, who began a sit-in protest—known as a 'dharna'—in the Assembly. Their demonstration has persisted since Friday, with demands for the comment to be removed from the record and the suspensions of six Congress MLAs, including influential figures such as Govind Singh Dotasra, to be lifted.

Despite intensified negotiations over the weekend, including meetings with key figures like Minister of State Jawahar Singh Bedham, no resolution has been reached. The Congress party is now mobilizing supporters from across the state for a major protest outside the Assembly, vowing to maintain pressure until their demands are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)