Left Menu

Remembering a Maestro: The Legacy of Zakir Hussain

Zakir Hussain, an iconic tabla maestro and India's classical music legend, passed away at 73. Esteemed for his immense musical contributions, Hussain's collaborations transcended cultural borders, leaving an indelible impact on global music. His death was confirmed by family representatives, sparking worldwide tributes and condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:26 IST
Remembering a Maestro: The Legacy of Zakir Hussain
Ustad Zakir Hussain (Photo/Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer expressed deep sorrow over the death of tabla maestro Padma Vibhushan Zakir Hussain. An official release confirmed that Hussain, aged 73, passed away on December 15. Job Bleicher of Prospect PR, speaking for the family, confirmed the tragic news.

Describing Zakir Hussain as a towering musical genius, Governor Nazeer extended his condolences to Hussain's family. Born in Mumbai on March 9, 1951, to iconic tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha, Zakir Hussain exhibited exceptional talent from a young age, performing with India's leading classical musicians during his teenage years.

Throughout his storied career, Hussain collaborated with iconic figures in Indian and global music, like Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Vilayat Khan. He was instrumental in forming fusion bands Shakti and Planet Drum, the latter earning him a Grammy Award alongside Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead.

Acknowledged with major honors including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, Hussain's career was studded with achievements like the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and the prestigious National Heritage Fellowship awarded by the United States.

As news of his passing spread globally, musicians, artists, and fans united in mourning. Tributes celebrated his music, which not only crossed borders but also brought together diverse cultures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024