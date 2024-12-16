Remembering a Maestro: The Legacy of Zakir Hussain
Zakir Hussain, an iconic tabla maestro and India's classical music legend, passed away at 73. Esteemed for his immense musical contributions, Hussain's collaborations transcended cultural borders, leaving an indelible impact on global music. His death was confirmed by family representatives, sparking worldwide tributes and condolences.
Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer expressed deep sorrow over the death of tabla maestro Padma Vibhushan Zakir Hussain. An official release confirmed that Hussain, aged 73, passed away on December 15. Job Bleicher of Prospect PR, speaking for the family, confirmed the tragic news.
Describing Zakir Hussain as a towering musical genius, Governor Nazeer extended his condolences to Hussain's family. Born in Mumbai on March 9, 1951, to iconic tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha, Zakir Hussain exhibited exceptional talent from a young age, performing with India's leading classical musicians during his teenage years.
Throughout his storied career, Hussain collaborated with iconic figures in Indian and global music, like Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Vilayat Khan. He was instrumental in forming fusion bands Shakti and Planet Drum, the latter earning him a Grammy Award alongside Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead.
Acknowledged with major honors including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, Hussain's career was studded with achievements like the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and the prestigious National Heritage Fellowship awarded by the United States.
As news of his passing spread globally, musicians, artists, and fans united in mourning. Tributes celebrated his music, which not only crossed borders but also brought together diverse cultures.
