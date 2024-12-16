India and Sri Lanka Strengthen Energy Ties with New Agreements

India is set to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Sri Lanka's power plants, marking a significant step in energy cooperation between the two nations, as announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a joint press briefing with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Modi outlined plans to not only deliver LNG but also to connect the power grids of both countries and establish a petroleum pipeline.

The discussions also touched upon developing offshore wind power in the Palk Straits, a project in which India's Adani Green Energy is keen to invest. These initiatives align with India's strategic moves to support Sri Lanka amidst its economic challenges.

