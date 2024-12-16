India and Sri Lanka Strengthen Energy Ties with New Agreements
India plans to supply LNG to Sri Lanka and collaborate on power grid connectivity and a petroleum pipeline, as part of a broader energy cooperation effort. Indian PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Dissanayake discussed these initiatives in New Delhi, including potential joint wind power development in the Palk Straits.
India is set to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Sri Lanka's power plants, marking a significant step in energy cooperation between the two nations, as announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
During a joint press briefing with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Modi outlined plans to not only deliver LNG but also to connect the power grids of both countries and establish a petroleum pipeline.
The discussions also touched upon developing offshore wind power in the Palk Straits, a project in which India's Adani Green Energy is keen to invest. These initiatives align with India's strategic moves to support Sri Lanka amidst its economic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
