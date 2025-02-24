Left Menu

Iraq Resumes Oil Exports from Kurdistan Amid Pipeline Restart

Iraq plans to export 185,000 barrels per day from Kurdistan once oil shipments resume through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline. Currently, Kurdistan can export 300,000 bpd, but some is reserved for domestic use. Deputy Oil Minister Basim Mohammed confirmed 185,000 barrels are ready for export.

Updated: 24-02-2025 00:38 IST
Iraq Resumes Oil Exports from Kurdistan Amid Pipeline Restart
Iraq is set to boost its oil exports as it receives authorization to export 185,000 barrels per day from the Kurdistan region. This move comes with the anticipated resumption of operations through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline, offering a significant lift to the country's oil export capacity.

Deputy Oil Minister for upstream operations, Basim Mohammed, indicated that the Kurdistan Regional Government's oilfields are currently producing 300,000 barrels per day. A portion of this production is being allocated for domestic consumption, ensuring local needs are met before exporting the remaining capacity.

With 185,000 barrels earmarked for international markets, this development underscores Iraq's efforts to reinforce its position in the global oil market. The decision aligns with broader strategic goals aimed at leveraging regional resources for economic advancement.

