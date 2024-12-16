Mahama's Mission: Revitalizing Ghana's Cocoa Industry

John Dramani Mahama, Ghana's newly elected president, has promised a transformation in the country's cocoa industry, aiming to enhance efficiency and stimulate growth.

In a recent interview, Mahama criticized the current setup of the cocoa marketing board, proposing reforms that focus on direct profits for farmers.

As Mahama prepares to take office, he outlines his vision for involving the private sector to reduce costs and improve productivity, while complying with the IMF's guidance for economic recuperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)