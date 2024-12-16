Left Menu

Mahama's Mission: Revitalizing Ghana's Cocoa Industry

John Dramani Mahama, Ghana's president-elect, aims to revamp the cocoa sector by restructuring COCOBOD, advocating for private sector involvement. He wants to streamline operations, reduce waste, and increase farmers' revenues, aligning with the IMF's package for economic recovery and growth of Ghana's cocoa production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:53 IST
John Dramani Mahama, Ghana's newly elected president, has promised a transformation in the country's cocoa industry, aiming to enhance efficiency and stimulate growth.

In a recent interview, Mahama criticized the current setup of the cocoa marketing board, proposing reforms that focus on direct profits for farmers.

As Mahama prepares to take office, he outlines his vision for involving the private sector to reduce costs and improve productivity, while complying with the IMF's guidance for economic recuperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

