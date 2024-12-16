Left Menu

Major Explosive Seizure in Assam: Police Crack Down on Illegal Trade

Assam police have seized a vast array of explosives, arresting one individual in a significant bust. Acting on a tip-off, the raid uncovered hundreds of explosive sticks and detonators. The accused admitted to purchasing the materials for Rs 70,000, sparking a deeper investigation into the illegal trade.

Explosives recovered in South Salmara-Mankachar, Assam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark operation, law enforcement in South Salmara Mankachar district, Assam, has confiscated a substantial amount of explosives, as revealed in an official statement on Monday. The police seized 760 explosive sticks and 525 detonators, detaining a suspect linked to the illegal trade.

Acting on credible intelligence, a police team spearheaded by Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Pratap Das, launched an overnight operation on Sunday in the Borobilla area, under Kalapani Police Outpost jurisdiction. The mission was aimed at dismantling illegal explosive storage and sale networks within Borobilla and Amtenga.

Comprehensive searches led to the discovery of 760 Neogel explosive sticks, 400 CDET ALFA detonators, and 125 CDET ELECTRA electric detonators. Among other materials seized were wire bundles and cement, with one suspect, Izazul Miya, apprehended. Miya, 40, confessed to acquiring the materials from a supplier named Sangma for Rs 70,000. The operation was thoroughly documented, with independent witnesses present, ensuring all legal protocols were adhered to. Efforts to identify further collaborators in this illegal scheme are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

