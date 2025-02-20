Somalia's Fierce Defense: Army and Militias Rebuff al Shabaab Raids
Somali forces, alongside clan militias, thwarted coordinated attacks by al Shabaab on villagers in southern Somalia, killing over 130 militants. The insurgent group, linked to al Qaeda, briefly took two villages before being repulsed. The attack is part of al Shabaab's long-standing insurgency aimed at undermining the Somali government.
- Country:
- Somalia
Somalia's armed forces and allied clan militias successfully repelled coordinated raids on southern villages by the al Shabaab armed group, leading to over 130 militant casualties. This confrontation highlights the ongoing struggle against al Shabaab's insurgency.
The Islamist group, with ties to al Qaeda, launched attacks with explosives-loaded vehicles in the Middle Shabelle region, temporarily seizing control of two villages. According to local sources and a defense ministry spokesperson, the militants were pushed back after intense combat.
Elder Nur Ibrahim of Ali Ahmed village reported seeing the aftermath of the violent clashes, with the bodies of militants, soldiers, and clan fighters scattered. The al Shabaab insurgency continues to target military and state institutions, as it seeks to impose its version of Islamic law in Somalia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iran Showcases Air Defense Prowess amid Tensions with Israel
Guardians of Integrity: Empowering Defense Accounts Probationers
Ukraine Bolsters Defense with Mirage 2000 and F-16 Fighter Jets
Ukraine Strikes Back: Airfield Attack and New Fighter Jets Bolster Defense
US military prepared to look at all options for Gaza, US defense secretary says