Somalia's Fierce Defense: Army and Militias Rebuff al Shabaab Raids

Somalia's armed forces and allied clan militias successfully repelled coordinated raids on southern villages by the al Shabaab armed group, leading to over 130 militant casualties. This confrontation highlights the ongoing struggle against al Shabaab's insurgency.

The Islamist group, with ties to al Qaeda, launched attacks with explosives-loaded vehicles in the Middle Shabelle region, temporarily seizing control of two villages. According to local sources and a defense ministry spokesperson, the militants were pushed back after intense combat.

Elder Nur Ibrahim of Ali Ahmed village reported seeing the aftermath of the violent clashes, with the bodies of militants, soldiers, and clan fighters scattered. The al Shabaab insurgency continues to target military and state institutions, as it seeks to impose its version of Islamic law in Somalia.

(With inputs from agencies.)