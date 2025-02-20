Left Menu

Somalia's Fierce Defense: Army and Militias Rebuff al Shabaab Raids

Somali forces, alongside clan militias, thwarted coordinated attacks by al Shabaab on villagers in southern Somalia, killing over 130 militants. The insurgent group, linked to al Qaeda, briefly took two villages before being repulsed. The attack is part of al Shabaab's long-standing insurgency aimed at undermining the Somali government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:24 IST
Somalia's Fierce Defense: Army and Militias Rebuff al Shabaab Raids
  • Country:
  • Somalia

Somalia's armed forces and allied clan militias successfully repelled coordinated raids on southern villages by the al Shabaab armed group, leading to over 130 militant casualties. This confrontation highlights the ongoing struggle against al Shabaab's insurgency.

The Islamist group, with ties to al Qaeda, launched attacks with explosives-loaded vehicles in the Middle Shabelle region, temporarily seizing control of two villages. According to local sources and a defense ministry spokesperson, the militants were pushed back after intense combat.

Elder Nur Ibrahim of Ali Ahmed village reported seeing the aftermath of the violent clashes, with the bodies of militants, soldiers, and clan fighters scattered. The al Shabaab insurgency continues to target military and state institutions, as it seeks to impose its version of Islamic law in Somalia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025