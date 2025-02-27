Left Menu

Underage Workforce Exposed: Child Labourers Rescued in Sudden Factory Raid

Seven child labourers, aged 11 to 14, were rescued from a carpet factory in Kotwali following a collaborative raid by the Labour Department and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit. The operation was triggered by a complaint. Legal proceedings are underway against the factory owner and individuals involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:43 IST
Underage Workforce Exposed: Child Labourers Rescued in Sudden Factory Raid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a grave revelation, seven child labourers were extricated from a carpet factory in Kotwali during a coordinated crackdown by the Labour Department and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit on Thursday.

The operation stemmed from a resident's complaint about the exploitation of children, aged between 11 and 14 years, who were engaged in carpet weaving for factory owner Akram Ansari. Authorities immediately acted upon the tip-off.

The freed minors have been presented to the Child Welfare Committee for further action, including medical examinations. Officials confirmed all children originated from Madhubani district in Bihar, prompting promises of legal consequences for those responsible for such exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025