Underage Workforce Exposed: Child Labourers Rescued in Sudden Factory Raid
Seven child labourers, aged 11 to 14, were rescued from a carpet factory in Kotwali following a collaborative raid by the Labour Department and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit. The operation was triggered by a complaint. Legal proceedings are underway against the factory owner and individuals involved.
- Country:
- India
In a grave revelation, seven child labourers were extricated from a carpet factory in Kotwali during a coordinated crackdown by the Labour Department and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit on Thursday.
The operation stemmed from a resident's complaint about the exploitation of children, aged between 11 and 14 years, who were engaged in carpet weaving for factory owner Akram Ansari. Authorities immediately acted upon the tip-off.
The freed minors have been presented to the Child Welfare Committee for further action, including medical examinations. Officials confirmed all children originated from Madhubani district in Bihar, prompting promises of legal consequences for those responsible for such exploitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Motorcycle Arson Sparks Legal Action in Ulhasnagar
Luxury Car Convoy Stunt: Parents Face Legal Action for School Farewell Fiasco
Assam CM Takes Legal Action Against Defamation Claims
Gaurav Gogoi Faces BJP's Allegations over ISI Links, Threatens Legal Action
BJP Demands Legal Action Against Kejriwal for Alleged Social Media 'Hijacking'