Underage Workforce Exposed: Child Labourers Rescued in Sudden Factory Raid

In a grave revelation, seven child labourers were extricated from a carpet factory in Kotwali during a coordinated crackdown by the Labour Department and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit on Thursday.

The operation stemmed from a resident's complaint about the exploitation of children, aged between 11 and 14 years, who were engaged in carpet weaving for factory owner Akram Ansari. Authorities immediately acted upon the tip-off.

The freed minors have been presented to the Child Welfare Committee for further action, including medical examinations. Officials confirmed all children originated from Madhubani district in Bihar, prompting promises of legal consequences for those responsible for such exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)