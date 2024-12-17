Market Movements: Stocks Rise as Traders Brace for Central Bank Decisions
Asian stocks saw modest gains while the dollar remained stable ahead of central bank meetings. Bitcoin continued to hover near its record high. The Fed is expected to announce a rate cut, while other central banks may hold rates steady. China's economy shows signs of slowing consumption.
Asian stock markets began Tuesday with slight gains, as the dollar maintained its position, reflecting traders' anticipation of key central bank meetings this week. The spotlight is primarily on the U.S. Federal Reserve, expected to announce a rate cut, and the Bank of Japan likely to keep rates unchanged.
In the cryptocurrency space, Bitcoin remained near its record peak, propelled by expectations of regulatory friendliness from the impending Trump administration. Stock markets in Australia, Japan, and Taiwan saw increments, while China's slowing consumption data impacted Hong Kong and mainland shares.
South Korea's Kospi faced challenges, mainly due to political instability. Various global central banks are scheduled to meet, with the Fed's Wednesday meeting drawing particular attention for its potential impact on interest rates and future monetary policy direction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
