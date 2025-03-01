Left Menu

Cryptocurrency Entrepreneur Wins Legal Battle Against SEC

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by U.S. securities regulators against cryptocurrency entrepreneur Richard Heart, citing insufficient ties to the U.S. The SEC accused Heart of raising over $1 billion through unregistered offerings and defrauding investors. However, the judge deemed his actions as targeting a global, not specifically U.S., audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 09:39 IST
Cryptocurrency Entrepreneur Wins Legal Battle Against SEC
Representative Image Image Credit:

In a significant legal victory, a federal judge recently ruled in favor of cryptocurrency entrepreneur Richard Heart, dismissing a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The court found no substantial connection between Heart's actions and the United States, undermining the SEC's claims.

The SEC alleged that Heart had fraudulently raised over $1 billion through unregistered cryptocurrency offerings, further accusing him of misleading investors with promises of remarkable returns on assets like Hex tokens and PulseChain. Despite these allegations, the SEC's case lacked evidence of Heart's direct transactions with U.S. investors.

Judge Carol Bagley Amon highlighted the global reach of Heart's online statements, which were not directed specifically at U.S. audiences. Consequently, accusations of his misuse of investor funds for luxury purchases, including cars and a rare black diamond, were found to occur entirely abroad. Heart's supporters view this dismissal as a positive development for cryptocurrency ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025