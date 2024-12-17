Vijay Diwas: Celebrating Sacrifice and Patriotism at Albert Ekka Memorial

The Indian Army commemorated the 53rd Vijay Diwas, celebrating India's triumph in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, with a series of poignant events held at the Albert Ekka War Memorial in Agartala. The nation came together in a patriotic ambiance to honor the valor of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. Leading the ceremony was Tripura's Governor, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, who laid a wreath in tribute to the fallen heroes.

The event was graced by Major General Sameer Sharan Kartikeya, SM, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Red Shield Division, along with distinguished officials from the Indian Army. State Minister of Industries & Commerce, Santana Chakma, was also in attendance. A unique aspect of the celebrations was the 'Pedalling Patriots: II' Cycling Expedition, flagged off by Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, AVSM, YSM, GOC Spear Corps, from Dimapur. The expedition covered over 500 km before reaching its final stop in Agartala.

During their journey, cyclists engaged with local communities, honoring veterans and veer naris, and distributing medical assistive devices like wheelchairs and walking sticks to those in need. The day concluded with a grand cultural program attended by dignitaries like Tourism and Transport Minister Shushanta Chowdhury. Veterans from the 1971 operations were honored, and a Barakhana with ex-servicemen (ESMs) strengthened community bonds, providing a fitting end to the celebrations.

