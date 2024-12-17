Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat Stresses on Selfless Service and Ego Management

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the importance of selfless service and the dangers of ego, citing teachings on the 'raw I' and 'ripened I' by Ramakrishna Paramahansa. He emphasized spreading awareness of positive community efforts and empowering citizens for India's development at the Bharat Vikas Parishad's event.

Updated: 17-12-2024 08:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 08:47 IST
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent event in Pune, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the significance of selfless service and managing one's ego for societal harmony. Speaking at the silver jubilee of Bharat Vikas Parishad's Viklang Kendra, Bhagwat stressed the value of recognizing enduring happiness and helping others without ego.

Bhagwat addressed concerns about societal negativity, urging awareness of the positive initiatives vastly outnumbering negative aspects. He cited Ramakrishna Paramahansa's teachings on the 'ripened I' over the 'raw I' to illustrate the perils of unchecked ego.

He further emphasized national development through citizen empowerment and highlighted the role of the RSS and its volunteers. Bhagwat praised the efforts of the Bharat Vikas Parishad's initiative for aiding specially abled individuals with prosthetics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

