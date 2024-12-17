Left Menu

Historic MoU Signed: PKC Project to Transform Water Access in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

The Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal link project aims to alleviate water scarcity in Rajasthan, enhancing access for drinking, agriculture, and industry. Signed by Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, it's backed by the central government's Rs 70,000 crore funding. Union Minister CR Paatil highlights the project's significance, marking a milestone for both states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:15 IST
Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Paatil. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Paatil, has announced that the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) Link project is set to address the ongoing water scarcity in Rajasthan, promising ample water supply for drinking, industrial purposes, agriculture, and livestock. This follows the signing of a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Minister Paatil emphasized the project's crucial role in alleviating water shortages, stating that the initiative will ensure access to sufficient water for various needs across Rajasthan. The MoU signing, which took place in the presence of both state governments and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks a significant step towards sustainable water management in the region.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed gratitude for the MoU, heralding it as a landmark achievement facilitated by Prime Minister Modi. The project will benefit numerous districts in both states, supported by the central government's Rs 70,000 crore investment. Additionally, Union Minister Paatil highlighted the importance of the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, introduced in Lok Sabha, for electoral process efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

