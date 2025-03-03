Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi Government's Economic Policies

Rahul Gandhi attacks the Modi government's economic policies, accusing it of manufacturing economic failure, unemployment, and inflation while urging reforms to remove unjust taxes and monopolies. He advocates for increased access to banking and empowerment of talent to rebuild the economy and increase employment.

Updated: 03-03-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:41 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has aimed a sharp critique at the Modi administration over its economic management. In a recent Facebook post, he accused the government of mass-producing economic failure, unemployment, and inflation.

Gandhi called for the removal of "unjust" taxes, dismantling monopolies, and opening banks to give rights to talent as crucial steps for economic reform.

The Congress party has been vocal about these issues, emphasizing the need for policy shifts towards empowering rural incomes as a means to address low consumption and inequality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

