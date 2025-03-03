Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi Government's Economic Policies

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has aimed a sharp critique at the Modi administration over its economic management. In a recent Facebook post, he accused the government of mass-producing economic failure, unemployment, and inflation.

Gandhi called for the removal of "unjust" taxes, dismantling monopolies, and opening banks to give rights to talent as crucial steps for economic reform.

The Congress party has been vocal about these issues, emphasizing the need for policy shifts towards empowering rural incomes as a means to address low consumption and inequality.

