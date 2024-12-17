Left Menu

Supreme Court Reserves Judgment on MP Civil Judges Termination

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on the termination of six female civil judges in Madhya Pradesh. A bench examined the case’s arguments, noting concerns over the basis of termination, as two judges remain uninstate. The Madhya Pradesh government cited unsatisfactory probation performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:12 IST
Supreme Court Reserves Judgment on MP Civil Judges Termination
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court reserved its judgment concerning the termination of services for a group of civil judges in Madhya Pradesh. The bench, comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh, held back their decision after reviewing submissions from all parties involved.

The court raised questions on whether the termination based on service differed compared to complaints. Highlighting the cases of six female civil judges, of which two have not been reinstated, the court drew attention to how their dismissals were managed.

The court conducted a suo motu review of the incident, prompted by the Madhya Pradesh government's action against the women judges. Concerns were raised about the performance assessment methods adopted by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The state counsel defended the dismissals, attributing them to the judges' poor performance during their probationary period and citing it as the main criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024