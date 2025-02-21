Left Menu

NATO Defense Spending: Meeting the 2% Benchmark

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz emphasized the importance of all NATO members spending 2% of their GDP on defense by the next NATO summit in June. President Trump has underlined this as a requirement. Waltz stressed the need for full compliance by the upcoming summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 00:19 IST
NATO Defense Spending: Meeting the 2% Benchmark
spending
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz highlighted on Thursday the crucial need for all NATO member countries to allocate 2% of their gross domestic product to defense by the scheduled NATO summit in June.

Speaking at a White House press conference, Waltz reiterated President Trump's firm stance on this financial commitment as a baseline requirement.

"We need to ensure full compliance by the time of the NATO summit," Waltz stated, emphasizing the urgency of reaching this target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025