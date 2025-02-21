NATO Defense Spending: Meeting the 2% Benchmark

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz highlighted on Thursday the crucial need for all NATO member countries to allocate 2% of their gross domestic product to defense by the scheduled NATO summit in June.

Speaking at a White House press conference, Waltz reiterated President Trump's firm stance on this financial commitment as a baseline requirement.

"We need to ensure full compliance by the time of the NATO summit," Waltz stated, emphasizing the urgency of reaching this target.

