NATO Defense Spending: Meeting the 2% Benchmark
U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz emphasized the importance of all NATO members spending 2% of their GDP on defense by the next NATO summit in June. President Trump has underlined this as a requirement. Waltz stressed the need for full compliance by the upcoming summit.
U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz highlighted on Thursday the crucial need for all NATO member countries to allocate 2% of their gross domestic product to defense by the scheduled NATO summit in June.
Speaking at a White House press conference, Waltz reiterated President Trump's firm stance on this financial commitment as a baseline requirement.
"We need to ensure full compliance by the time of the NATO summit," Waltz stated, emphasizing the urgency of reaching this target.
