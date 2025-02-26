Wasim Jaffer Backs Jaiswal's Bench Time to Fuel Future ODIs Success

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has remarked that Yashasvi Jaiswal, a young talent in the Indian cricket team, might benefit from being benched. Jaffer believes that this period of inactivity could heighten Jaiswal's eagerness to represent India on the field again.

The 23-year-old southpaw, who made headlines with impressive performances since his international debut, has recently faced challenges in cementing his place in the ODI squad. With Shubman Gill excelling in the opening slot, Jaiswal has struggled to break into the 50-over lineup.

Despite being initially named in India's provisional squad for the Champions Trophy, Jaiswal was dropped in favor of mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Jaffer commented that being on the sidelines could increase Jaiswal's hunger and result in a stronger return when he eventually gets the chance to play.

Jaiswal's maiden ODI cap came during the opening match against England. Despite showcasing promise with a notable catch, he returned to the pavilion cheaply after scoring just 15 runs off 22 balls. In contrast, Shubman Gill has firmly established himself in ODIs, concluding the England series as the top scorer with 259 runs.

Gill's form continued as he smashed 101 not out against Bangladesh and achieved a half-century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. Aside from the opening issues, Jaffer also spoke about the future of veteran players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

With their performance under scrutiny following a lackluster Test series in Australia, Jaffer argued that both should keep playing as long as their form and fitness remain intact, regardless of age, leaving decisions about retirement to the players themselves.

(With inputs from agencies.)