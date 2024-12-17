Smart Identity Cards Rolled Out for Delhi's Seniors at Police Event

In a bid to enhance safety and well-being for senior citizens, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena distributed special 'smart' identity cards at an event organized by city police.

The cards include QR codes with critical health and emergency data to assist senior citizens swiftly in emergencies. Senior citizens above 90 were honored for their contributions.

The initiative underscored the importance of the 'Kutumb' app and urged elders to connect with police for immediate support. Police chief Sanjay Arora advocated for regular engagement with beat staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)