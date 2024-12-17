Left Menu

Smart Identity Cards Rolled Out for Delhi's Seniors at Police Event

Delhi LG VK Saxena distributed smart identity cards to senior citizens at a city police event. The initiative, aimed at enhancing their safety and well-being, featured interactive sessions. Noteworthy seniors were honored for their contributions, and the success of the 'Kutumb' app was emphasized.

Updated: 17-12-2024 21:16 IST
Smart Identity Cards Rolled Out for Delhi's Seniors at Police Event
In a bid to enhance safety and well-being for senior citizens, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena distributed special 'smart' identity cards at an event organized by city police.

The cards include QR codes with critical health and emergency data to assist senior citizens swiftly in emergencies. Senior citizens above 90 were honored for their contributions.

The initiative underscored the importance of the 'Kutumb' app and urged elders to connect with police for immediate support. Police chief Sanjay Arora advocated for regular engagement with beat staff.

