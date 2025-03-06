62 pc of businesses expect QR code-focused initiatives to spur revenue growth: Uniqode report

Nearly 62 per cent of businesses surveyed expect higher sales in 2025 due to QR-code focused initiatives, underlining the value of the dynamic codes in revenue generation, customer engagement and first-party data collection, according to a report by Uniqode. The 'State of QR Codes Report' by the QR code platform features insights from over 600 business leaders. It emphasises that QR codes have expanded beyond convenience and increasingly become a business necessity. ''Notably, 62 per cent of businesses surveyed project higher sales in 2025 due to QR-focused initiatives, including transforming physical spaces into digital assets that turn every surface into a point of sale, like interactive aisle endcaps or product packaging,'' the company said in a statement.

QR codes are quick response codes are essentially machine-readable arrays of black and white codes that reveal stored information when scanned with a reader. They are fundamental to customer-initiated interactions, as they turn physical points in the customer journey into two-way communication channels that promote engagement and provide valuable insights into consumer behaviour.

According to the report, QR codes signal high-intent interactions, resulting in three-four-times higher engagement rates on linked pages, and 95 per cent of businesses confirm using those QR engagements to collect first-party data. "The report demonstrates the value of QR codes in revenue generation, customer engagement and first-party data collection," the statement read. ''The 'State of QR Codes' report shows business leaders are realising what we at Uniqode know - dynamic QR codes are a cost-effective and revenue-driving way to increase customer engagement and build brand loyalty,'' said Sharat Potharaju, co-founder and CEO of Uniqode. Potharaju noted that QR codes can deliver genuine value by connecting users with a variety of resources like relevant information, exclusive benefits, and loyalty-driving incentives. Among the other big takeaways from the QR code report are its widespread mainstream adoption, priorities for future applications, and value generation ability. About 90 per cent of respondents engage with QR codes on a weekly basis, with a majority (59 per cent) scanning QR codes daily. As a result, over 90 per cent of business leaders anticipate increased QR adoption across sectors, according to the report. Nearly 60 per cent of organisations plan to increase their investment in QR codes, with a focus on wider adoption of dynamic QR codes, increased augmented reality (AR) integration and tie-in to sustainability initiatives, it said. Nearly half (46 per cent) of respondents admitted to facing roadblocks in adopting QR codes, including a significant percentage of organisations (60 per cent) needing more sophisticated tools for large-scale QR code deployment. The report revealed that products and places are generating value through QR codes, achieving a 37 per cent click-through rate (CTR) on destination links at significantly reduced costs. ''Organisations across industries are accelerating their use of QR codes for first-party data collection, transforming how they gather customer insights," said Ravi Pratap Maddimsetty, Uniquode co-founder and CTO. A case in point is brick-and-mortar retail businesses, Maddimsetty said. These companies, he added, can use QR codes to collect real-time feedback, reviews and customer data directly from store locations, offering more relevance and higher response rates than traditional email outreach. Accel-backed Uniqode offers QR Code lifecycle management and analytics solutions that are used by over 50,000 businesses around the world to build direct relationships, grow lifetime revenue, and acquire first-party data in industries ranging from consumer goods, hospitality, retail and real estate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)