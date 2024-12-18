Chief Minister Pema Khandu Vows Zero Tolerance on Corruption in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has doubled down on his commitment to rooting out corruption, particularly targeting government employees exploiting their positions for personal gain. Speaking at the Passing-Out Parade for the 49th batch of Arunachal Pradesh Police recruits, he declared a zero-tolerance approach to corrupt practices.

Khandu specifically addressed allegations surrounding the regularization of contractual ANM and GNM nurses, where large sums of money are reportedly being demanded. He urged the Director General of Police, Anand Mohan, to thoroughly investigate these claims and assured that any wrongdoing would be met with strict action.

The Chief Minister congratulated the home minister, DGP, and PTC's principal on successfully training the state's largest batch of recruits—885 constables ready to serve from January 2025. Khandu also took the opportunity to highlight recent advancements in police career progression, with 1716 constables receiving special grade promotions.

(With inputs from agencies.)