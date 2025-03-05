Eskom and Law Enforcement Intensify Crackdown on Corruption and Theft

Eskom, in collaboration with the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) Energy Safety and Security Priority Committee, continues to tighten its grip on criminal activities within the organization. In recent months, a series of arrests related to theft and corruption have been executed, underscoring the power utility’s unwavering commitment to tackling internal and external malfeasance.

The ongoing efforts have yielded significant results, with multiple arrests and financial recoveries amounting to R873,000 from a total financial impact of R1.09 million. Sentencing has also been carried out in several cases, signaling Eskom’s determination to eliminate criminal elements from its operations.

Notable Arrests and Incidents:

Theft at Tutuka Power Station: An Eskom supplier and his brother, operating in eMalahleni and Middelburg, were arrested for the theft of 16 dome valves valued at R173,000. The arrests followed extensive investigations dating back to 2023.

Diesel Theft at Kriel Power Station: An Eskom employee and a contracted security officer were apprehended for their involvement in diesel theft. Investigators seized fuel trucks as part of the inquiry, revealing that the theft was valued at over R700,000.

Fraudulent Fuel Transactions: A weighbridge operator was arrested for manipulating fuel transactions, further exacerbating losses within the utility.

Corruption at Arnot Power Station: Nonhlanhla Nhlabathi, an Eskom employee, was charged with corruption after allegedly extorting R220,000 from two individuals under the pretense of securing them a tender. She has since been dismissed following an internal disciplinary hearing and was granted R50,000 bail by the Hendrina Magistrate’s Court. Her trial is set for 12 March 2025 at the Middelburg Regional Court.

Infrastructure Theft at Matimba Power Station: A suspect was convicted and sentenced to five years of imprisonment for the theft of critical infrastructure, reinforcing the legal consequences of such crimes.

Eskom’s Commitment to Security and Governance

Eskom has reaffirmed its pledge to eradicate crime and corruption within its operations. Recognizing that while the majority of its employees are law-abiding and dedicated, a small fraction engages in illicit activities, the company is taking stringent measures to address these offenses.

To strengthen governance, Eskom has restructured its forensic, security, and investigative units under a newly established Group Investigations and Security Division, which now reports directly to Group Chief Executive Dan Marokane. This restructuring aims to enhance oversight and expedite the resolution of criminal cases.

Collaborative Efforts and Strategic Measures

Through close cooperation with the NATJOINTS Energy Safety and Security Priority Committee, Eskom is ensuring that cases of crime and corruption are dealt with swiftly and effectively. These efforts are critical in safeguarding the utility’s assets and maintaining stakeholder trust.

The recent conviction related to Matimba Power Station sets a precedent, sending a stern warning that crimes targeting South Africa’s critical infrastructure will not be tolerated.

Eskom encourages the public and employees to report suspicious activities, emphasizing that transparency and accountability are key in the fight against corruption and criminality.